Funeral prayers for 12 martyred soldiers offered

RAWALPINDI, Oct 13 (APP): Namaz-e-Janaza for the 12 Shuhada who embraced Shahadat while defending the motherland against the unprovoked and cowardly aggression committed by Afghan Regime on night of 11/12 October 2025, was offered here on Monday at Chaklala Garrison.

Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, Federal Ministers, Governor KPK, civil and military officers and public attended the funeral, said a press release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Speaking at the occasion Defence Minister Khwaja Muhammad Asif remarked that “People of Pakistan are indebted to the ultimate sacrifice of these heroes who laid down their lives while defending territorial integrity of Pakistan against the cowardly and treacherous aggression of Taliban Regime and Indian sponsored terrorist proxies operating from inside Afghan soil”

He said, “Armed Forces of Pakistan remain resolute to thwart any aggression and conspiracy against Pakistan with full support of the nation.“