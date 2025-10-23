Friday, October 24, 2025
National

Funeral prayer of ICT Police’s SP Adeel Akbar offered with full honors

ISLAMABAD, Oct 23 (APP):The funeral prayer of Superintendent of Police (SP) Industrial Area Adeel Akbar of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police was offered at Police Lines Headquarters on Thursday with full police honors.
The funeral was attended by Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, senior ICT Police officers, law enforcement personnel, and a large number of citizens.
An official told APP that after the funeral prayer, a police contingent presented a traditional salute, and fellow officers shouldered the coffin as a mark of respect before it was sent to the officer’s native village in Gujrat for burial.
He said SP Adeel Akbar had sustained a fatal shooting injury inside his vehicle earlier in the day, and the matter is under investigation.
Senior ICT Police officials expressed deep grief over the tragic loss, praising the late officer’s dedication, professionalism, and service to the department.
IGP Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, along with senior officers, offered condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul, stating that SP Adeel Akbar’s commitment to duty and his exemplary service will always be remembered.
Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

