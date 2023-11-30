Full-scale emergency exercise held at IIAP

ISLAMABAD, Nov 30 (APP): A full-scale airport emergency exercise was successfully conducted on Thursday at Islamabad International Airport (IIAP).

According to the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA), the activity was held to simulate an aircraft accident on airport.

The exercise was aimed at evaluating and strengthening the coordinated efforts of PCAA internal departments, airlines, and external emergency services.

The exercise simulated the scenario of an aircraft crash in phases of fuel firefighting followed by rescue operations from aircraft separately.

This exercise was organized by PCAA in collaboration with PIAC which provided their Boing-777 for simulation, ASF, Airlines Operating Committee, Ground Handling Agencies, various hospitals, emergency services, and government departments.

Pakistan Army Aviation also participated by contributing a helicopter and skilled medical team.

The exercise was evaluated by neutral umpires from aviation and other medical professionals who appreciated the conduct of the exercise.

The exercise was organized and conducted under the Command and Control of the Chief Operating Officer, Airport Manager Islamabad International Airport Syed Aftab Ali Shah Gilani, and exercise coordinator, M. Aslam Rizvi, Fire Chief.