Full Court unanimously updates the supreme court rules, 2025

ISLAMABAD, Nov 14 (APP):The Supreme Court of Pakistan, in a Full Court meeting convened Friday, unanimously updated the Supreme Court Rules, 2025.

The Supreme Court Rules, 1980 were reviewed and updated on the recommendation of the Committee, comprising Justice Shahid Waheed, Justice Irfan Saadat Khan, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi.

The Committee was constituted under Rule 1(4) of Order I of the Supreme Court Rules, 2025 for removal of difficulties arising in giving effect to its provisions.

The Full Court extended sincere appreciation to each member of the Committee individually for undertaking such a massive task of meticulously reviewing the Supreme Court Rules, 1980, drafting the Supreme Court Rules, 2025 and addressing the suggestions thereon for removal of difficulties.

The updated Supreme Court Rules, 2025 are to improve service delivery and ensure inexpensive and expeditious administration of justice.

The Full Court also unanimously approved grant of status of Senior Advocate Supreme Court to Mr. Muhammad Munir Paracha, Advocate, Supreme Court of Pakistan in terms of Rule 5 of Order IV of the Supreme Court Rules, 2025.