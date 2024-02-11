Fsahat elected ICYF Asian group’s vice president

ISLAMABAD, Feb 11 (APP): During the 5th General Assembly of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF) held in Istanbul, Türkiye, Fsahat Ul Hassan has been elected as the Vice President for the Asian Group, marking the first representation from Pakistan in the executive board of ICYF.

Fsahat Ul Hassan secured a two-thirds majority vote of the general assembly, surpassing the delegate from Malaysia, said a news release issued here on Sunday.

Expressing his gratitude to the members of the general assembly, Fsahat Ul Hassan affirmed the commitment to support and contribute to the vision and mission of ICYF in his capacity as the vice president.

He emphasized his dedication to closely collaborate with members of the Asian Region to foster youth development and unity within the ummah.

Taha Ayhan, who was unanimously reelected from Türkiye, extended his heartfelt congratulations to Fsahat Ul Hassan on his election and wished him success in the new job.

This historic achievement underscores Pakistan’s growing influence and leadership within the international youth community, reflecting Fsahat Ul Hassan’s dedication in advancing the goals of ICYF.