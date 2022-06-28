FS reaffirms to take Pakistan-Turkiye strategic partnership to new level

ISLAMABAD, June 28 (APP): Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood received Turkish Ambassador-designate Mehmet Pacaci here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the Foreign Secretary highlighted the historic, multi-dimensional fraternal ties between Pakistan and Turkiye, Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said in a twitter post.

He underscored the importance of successful 7th High Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) session and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to take this strategic partnership to new level.