FS reaffirms Pakistan’s desire to boost ties with Kyrgyzstan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 17 (APP): Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Wednesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to further enhance economic, trade, investment, and people-to-people linkages with Kyrgyzstan.

Noting that the two countries were celebrating 30 years of the establishment of their diplomatic ties, he reiterated that Pakistan attaches high importance to its cordial and friendly ties with the Kyrgyz Republic.

The Foreign Secretary expressed these views as he welcomed Artykbaev Aibek Muhtarovich, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic here.

Deputy Foreign Minister Muhtarovich is visiting Islamabad to chair the 2nd session of the Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) between Pakistan and the Kyrgyz Republic, a press release issued here by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.



The Foreign Secretary emphasized on the five planks of Pakistan’s “Vision Central Asia,” focused on political, trade and investment, energy and connectivity, security and defence, and people-to-people exchanges.



He underlined the importance of regular high-level political engagement for maintaining the positive momentum in the relationship.

The Foreign Secretary hoped that the 2nd Session of the Pakistan-Kyrgyz BPC would help build on the existing level of cooperation between the two countries as well as open new avenues for mutually beneficial collaboration.



Sharing Pakistan’s perspective on the situation in Afghanistan, he said that practical cooperation between the Afghan interim authorities and the international community was in the interest of regional peace and stability.

There was an urgent need to assist the Afghan people in addressing the dire humanitarian and economic crises confronting their country, the Foreign Secretary added.



During his stay in Islamabad, the Kyrgyz Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs would also be engaging with other political leaders, dignitaries, and members of the business community.