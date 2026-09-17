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FS holds farewell interaction with diplomatic corps

ISLAMABAD, Sep 17 (APP):Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch held a farewell interaction with the Diplomatic Corps here on Thursday. The participants appreciated Foreign Secretary's leadership during her tenure and wished her best for  future endeavours.

ISLAMABAD, Sep 17 (APP):Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch held a farewell interaction with the Diplomatic Corps here on Thursday.
The participants appreciated Foreign Secretary’s leadership during her tenure and wished her best for  future endeavours.
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