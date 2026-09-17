ISLAMABAD, Sep 17 (APP):Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch held a farewell interaction with the Diplomatic Corps here on Thursday. The participants appreciated Foreign Secretary's leadership during her tenure and wished her best for future endeavours.
FS holds farewell interaction with diplomatic corps
ISLAMABAD, Sep 17 (APP):Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch held a farewell interaction with the Diplomatic Corps here on Thursday.
The participants appreciated Foreign Secretary’s leadership during her tenure and wished her best for future endeavours.