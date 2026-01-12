FS Amna Baloch highlights growing significance of cybersecurity for national resilience

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 12(APP): Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch, Monday, highlighted the growing importance of cybersecurity for national resilience, international peace and stability and sustainable development.

She underscored Pakistan’s active engagement in multilateral processes on information and communications technology (ICT) security, particularly in the context of the United Nations framework on responsible state behaviour in cyberspace, including international law, voluntary norms, confidence-building measures, and capacity-building initiatives.

The foreign secretary inaugurated the five-day cyber capacity-building and policy training programme in Islamabad. The programme is organised in collaboration with the United Nations Institute for Disarmament Research (UNIDIR), with the support of Global Affairs Canada, and aims to strengthen national capacities to address evolving cyber threats and the challenges of governance in cyberspace, the foreign office spokesperson said in a press release.

Pakistan–UNIDIR training programme is being held in Islamabad from 12 to 16 January and is being coordinated by UNIDIR in close cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan.

In her keynote address, Amna Baloch also emphasised that inclusive international cooperation remained essential to addressing shared cyber challenges.

Other speakers at the opening session included Director of UNIDIR Robin Geiss; High Commissioner of Canada to Pakistan, Ambassador Tarik Ali Khan and United Nations Resident Coordinator in Pakistan Mohamed Yahya.

They emphasised the importance of international cooperation and capacity-building in the cyber domain and highlighted the value of policy-oriented training and practical exercises in enhancing States’ ability to respond to cyber threats, including those targeting critical infrastructure.

The programme brought together policymakers, technical experts and academics from relevant national institutions and features expert-led sessions, scenario-based discussions, and table-top exercises covering cyber threats, emerging technologies, cybercrime, incident response, and international cooperation frameworks.