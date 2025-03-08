FS, ambassadors pay tribute to women for making lasting impact on society

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 08 (APP):Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary, ambassadors and high commissioners in different countries in their messages on International Women’s Day, paid tribute to extraordinary contributions of Pakistani women in all spheres of life.

Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch in her message appreciated women for their resilience, fortitude and extraordinary achievements in all facets of life.

Ambassador Dr Muhammad Khalid Riaz in Portugal, Higher Commissioner Vice Admiral (R) Faisal Rasul Lodhi in Maldives, Consul General Shifaat Ahmed Kareem in Frankfurt, Consul General in Barcelona and Consul General Murad Ali Wazir in their messages extended their warm greetings to women for their significant contributions to society.

Ambassador Zaheeruddin Babar in Cambodia, Charge d Affaires Syed Faraz Hussain Zaidi in Brussels, High Commissioner Dr Muhammad Faisal in UK, Ambassador Raza Bashir Tarar in Tokyo and Ambassador Javed Umrani in Tunisia also paid tribute to women for working tirelessly for the future of the country.

High Commisioner Syed Ahsan Raza in Malaysia, Ambassador Khalil Hashmi in China, High Commissioner Rabia Shafiq in Singapore, Ambassador Mumtaz Zahra Baloch in France and Ambassador Khalid Jamali in Russia in their messages said today was a special day as they were celebrating the special role that women play in societies.

Ambassador Ayesha Ali in Czech Republic, Ambassador Saadia Qazi in Norway, Ambassador Saqlain Syeda in Germany, Ambassador Bilal Ahmed in Geneva, Ambassador Hasan Ali Zaigham in Bishkek, Ambassador Ali Haider in Serbia, Ambassador Dr Zahoor Ahmed in Madrid and Ambassador Abrar Hashmi in Nepal in their messages said that with their remarkable resilience, courage and determination, Pakistani women were making a lasting impact on society.