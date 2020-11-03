RAWALPINDI, Nov 03 (APP):A soldier of Frontier Corps on Tuesday embraced martyrdom where two others got injured in terrorists’ fire raid on security forces post on Pak-Afghan border in Zhob area of Balochistan.

Naik Fakhr Abbas, aged 22-year embraced martyred amid terrorists fire raid from across on security forces border post on Pak- Afghan border in Manzaikai sector of Zhob, Balochistan, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

Pakistan has consistently been raising the issue with Afghanistan authorities for effective border management on their side of the border to check cross border terrorist incidents.