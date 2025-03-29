From UK to Pakistan’s slums: a Pakistani-origin woman’s quest to bring light to the forgotten

- Advertisement -

Syed Zahid Majeed

ISLAMABAD, Mar 29 (APP):In an inspiring story of compassion and resilience, Ustadha Rummana Shaheen, a United Kingdom national of Pakistani origin, has devoted her life, alongside her parents, to improving the lives of particularly slum residents in Pakistan.

Born into a modest family of Pakistani origin from the suburban areas of Islamabad, 29-year-old Ustadha Rummana began her journey of service at the age of 16.

She founded Rahman Academy in Bradford, United Kingdom in 2015 and engaged in charity work alongside her parents and siblings in Pakistan. The family travels to Pakistan two or three times a year to find, support and serve underprivileged communities.

Rummana and family also provide free medical treatment to those in need at the best hospitals in Islamabad, assist in arranging marriages for families with limited means, distribute food and essential daily items to slum dwellers, and offer various forms of support to the deserving directly at their doorsteps. In doing so, they ensure that the dignity and self-respect of those they help are always preserved.

Ustadha Rummana is striving to empower women through Islamic scholarship. With over 500 students, the academy offers diverse courses in an inclusive environment. As the founder and head teacher with over 10 years of experience, she aims to inspire love for Deen (religion) through understanding and practice.

Now expanding online, the academy is making traditional Islamic sciences accessible to women worldwide, breaking geographical barriers.

Ustadha Rummana, through her organization The Rahman Academy, is a beacon of hope for marginalized families. She bridges her life in the UK with the struggles of poverty in Pakistan, offering essential support and empowering communities through charity.

This Ramadan, Ustadha Rummana and her family have so far distributed more than 200 food packets filled with essentials such as flour, ghee, lentils, sugar, dates, and Rooh Afza sharbat. Rising early, they load their vehicles and travel across cities to seek out and provide food, cash, and other necessities to those in need.

Ustadha Rummana mentioned, “We frequently share our first meal of the day with slum residents and others, organizing daily Iftar gatherings in overlooked neighborhoods to make sure those in need can have a wholesome meal during Ramadan.”

Her mother, Rukhsana Shaheen, added, “She is always generous. Our efforts are aimed at pleasing Almighty Allah, and it’s not about the financial aspect.”

Educated in Yemen, Syria, and Saudi Arabia, her educational journey is as inspiring as her philanthropic efforts. At the age of sixteen, Rummana embarked on her Aalimiyya studies, learning under esteemed scholars such as Shaykh Riyadh and Shaykh Naveed Jameel ash-Shaami, and later graduated from Mohiuddin Girls College in Burnley, UK.

She continued her advanced studies at Sayyida Khadija Institute in Nottingham, under the mentorship of the late Mufti Ashfaq Ahmed Ridawi (may Allah grant him Jannah). In 2018, she deepened her knowledge in Tarim, Yemen, at the prestigious Dar al-Zahra, an institution founded by Habib Umar bin Hafiz.

Ustadha Rummana traveled to Pakistan with a vision to empower neglected communities. Reflecting on her inspiration, she shared that during her first visit to Pakistan in 2019, she was deeply shocked by the harsh realities she encountered, children sleeping on the streets, families without access to clean water, and an overwhelming sense of despair.

Determined to make a change, she recalled a poignant moment when she saw a boy drinking dirty water. Moved by the sight, she stepped out of her vehicle, handed him her bottled water, and urged him to drink it instead. This experience solidified her resolve to take action.

Under her guidance, Rahman Academy has successfully installed more than 700 water filtration plants and thousands of tube-wells throughout Pakistan, delivering clean drinking water to numerous families.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the academy remained steadfast in its mission, distributing financial assistance to those in need and ensuring that no one was overlooked during the crisis.

One of the academy’s most significant efforts is its daily Iftar gatherings during Ramadan, which bring nourishment and happiness to slum residents in cities across the federal capital.

Ustadha Rummana’s approach is deeply rooted in principles of dignity and respect, ensuring that assistance is provided in a way that upholds the self-worth of those receiving it.

“Even changing one life can create a ripple effect of positivity,” says Ustadha Rummana. “Our mission is not just to provide material support but to restore hope and dignity to those who have been forgotten.”