From Karachi to GB caravans coming to attend historic PTI rally: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Mar 26 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday said caravans from Karachi to Gilgit-Baltistan were on their way to attend the historic Amr Bil Maroof public meeting.

Retweeting a PTV tweet, he said a 20 kilometres long procession from Gilgit-Baltistan was also approaching to be part of the rally.He asked the opposition to get ready and keep their nerves strong after witnessing a huge crowd of PTI supporters.

