From campus to police station: CUST students explore citizen-friendly policing

ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP): Students of the Capital University of Science and Technology (CUST) on Monday visited Sabzi Mandi Police Station under Islamabad Traffic Police’s Friends of Police programme to gain first-hand understanding of police services and citizen-friendly policing.

An official told APP that during the visit, the male and female students participating in the Friends of Police programme were briefed on various facilities and services available to citizens at the police station, said a press release here.

The participants were introduced to the working environment of the police station and informed about the mechanisms through which different police services are provided to the public.

They were also briefed on the concept of citizen-friendly policing and the importance of improving interaction and trust between police and the community.

The visit provided the students an opportunity to observe police working at the station level and better understand how citizens are facilitated in their routine interaction with police.

The Friends of Police programme is aimed at increasing awareness among young people about policing and promoting closer engagement between the police and the public.