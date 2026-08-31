From ARF barracks to check-posts, SP Shehryar inspects readiness of capital patrols

ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP): Superintendent of Police (SP) Capital Patrols/Law and Order Muhammad Shehryar Khan on Monday carried out inspections from the Anti-Riot Force (ARF) office and barracks to field check-posts, reviewing administrative affairs, personnel readiness, weapons and ammunition and directing officers to maintain strict discipline and professional standards.

An official told APP that the SP Shehryar inspected the ARF office and barracks, where he reviewed administrative arrangements, the record room and other related matters.

During the visit, Shehryar briefed ARF officers on their duties and directed them to maintain discipline, ensure efficient handling of assigned responsibilities and further improve overall administrative affairs.He stressed that proper management and discipline were essential for maintaining the operational readiness of the force.

Later, the SP Shehryar visited different check-posts and field deployment points to inspect the performance and preparedness of Capital Patrols personnel.

During the field inspection, he checked the turnout of personnel as well as their weapons and ammunition and briefed them on their duties.

Shehryar directed the personnel to remain vigilant and perform their duties professionally while ensuring discipline and operational preparedness at all times.

He also stressed effective supervision of field duties and continuous improvement in administrative and operational arrangements to ensure efficient policing across the federal capital.