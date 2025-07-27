Fresh monsoon spell to begin from July 28 as authorities brace for potential flooding

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast another spell of widespread rain, wind, and thundershowers across the country beginning July 28, as monsoon currents continue to affect upper and central parts of Pakistan.

These currents are likely to intensify in the coming days, while a fresh westerly wave is expected to enter the country on July 29, further strengthening the weather system and extending the duration and coverage of rainfall activity.

According to the PMD officials l, rain-wind/thundershowers with isolated heavy falls are likely in various districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, including Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, and Mirpur during July 27 to 31 with occasional gaps. Similar conditions are expected in Gilgit-Baltistan across Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, and Shigar.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rain is likely in Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Kohat, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Hangu, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, North and South Waziristan, Tank, and Dera Ismail Khan from July 28 to 31.

In Punjab and Islamabad, scattered rain-wind/thundershowers with occasional heavy falls are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Kasur, and Okara from July 28 to 31. In southern Punjab, areas including Dera Ghazi Khan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, Pakpattan, Vehari, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, and Kot Addu are also likely to receive rain from July 29 to 31.

In Balochistan, rain-wind/thundershowers with isolated heavy falls are expected in northeastern and southern districts including Barkhan, Musakhel, Loralai, Sibi, Harnai, Dera Bugti, Kohlu, Lasbela, Awaran, Khuzdar, Quetta, Zhob, Qilla Saifullah, Qilla Abdullah, Ziarat, Kalat, and Sherani during the night of July 29 to July 31.

Sindh will mainly remain hot and humid; however, rain-wind/thundershowers are likely in Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpur Khas, Mithi, Khairpur, Dadu, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Sanghar, Sukkur, Ghotki, and Larkana on July 30 and 31 with occasional gaps.

The PMD has also issued an impact-based advisory highlighting that heavy rainfall may cause flash flooding in local nullahs and streams of Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Buner, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and in hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan and adjoining areas of northeast Balochistan, northeast Punjab, and Kashmir from July 29 to 31.

Urban flooding is likely in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, and Sialkot during July 28 (night) to 31. There are also chances of landslides and mudslides leading to road blockages in hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Murree, Galliyat, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir during this period.

Windstorms and lightning during the spell may damage weak structures including kacha houses, electric poles, billboards, solar panels, and parked vehicles. The PMD has advised the general public, tourists, and travelers to avoid unnecessary travel and exercise caution, especially in vulnerable areas.

All concerned authorities have been advised to remain alert and ensure all precautionary measures are in place to mitigate any risks or disruptions that may arise due to the weather conditions.

This advisory comes at a time when parts of the country are still recovering from earlier monsoon spells which caused significant damage. According to the National Disaster Management Authority, over 270 lives were lost due to rain-related incidents from June 26 to July 25, including fatalities in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and other regions.

Several homes were damaged, and infrastructure including roads and bridges was affected. In light of this, the authorities remain vigilant as the next phase of monsoon activity begins.

The weather experts and climate researchers have linked the increasing frequency and intensity of such rain spells to the broader effects of climate change.

The rising trend of erratic monsoon patterns, flash floods, and unseasonal downpours reflects a changing climate that is placing growing pressure on disaster response systems and community preparedness across the country.

The PMD continues to monitor the system and will provide regular updates. The public is encouraged to stay informed through the official PMD website, Pak Weather App, or social media platforms.