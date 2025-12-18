Freedom due to Pakistan Army, martyrs’ sacrifices unmatched: Aleem Khan

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 18 (APP):Federal Minister for Communications and President of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Abdul Aleem Khan on Thursday said that Pakistan’s freedom and national survival are a direct result of the sacrifices rendered by the Pakistan Army, stressing that the blood of every martyr is a collective debt on the nation.

Addressing a ceremony held in connection with Christmas, Abdul Aleem Khan said that every Pakistani pays heartfelt tribute to the martyrs and their families who laid down their lives for the security and stability of the country, said a press release.

He said that during the enemy’s aggression in May, the Pakistan Army, Navy and Air Force responded with outstanding valor. “For the first time in national and global history, someone shot down seven enemy’s aircraft while not a single one of ours was affected,” he added.

He paid tributes to the parents who sacrificed their children for the future of the nation, saying, “It is shameful to speak against those who sacrificed their only son or husband in the national interest.”

He emphasized that politics can be done freely but anyone speaking a single word against the Pakistan Army will face the wrath of every patriotic citizen.

Abdul Aleem Khan stated that he is fully aware of everything within and outside that Party involved in anti propaganda. He added “I know the actions of every individual associated with an anti-national narrative but my upbringing does not allow me to respond in any negative way.”

He offered high praise for the Pakistan Armed Forces, especially Field Marshal and Chief of Defense Forces Hafiz Syed Asim Munir and led slogans in support of the Pak Army.

Abdul Aleem Khan also spoke on the formation of new provinces, saying, “Establishing new provinces is part of our Party’s Manifesto. How can anyone object to creating new provinces to solve people’s problems as in Balochistan, the capital Quetta is 1,100 kilometers away and in Punjab, traveling 600–700 km from Rajanpur to meet a Secretary or relevant officer is frustrating.

He proposed a practical solution: “Without changing the existing names, divide each province into four regions named South, West, North and Central and create new province. He said that it is regrettable that even after 80 years these issues remain unresolved while new provinces are the solution to these problems.”

Abdul Aleem Khan also commended MQM for supporting the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party on the issue of creation of new provinces and mentioned that he would also reach out to other political parties, as well to convince them on this focal issue.

On the occasion of December 25 and Christmas, Abdul Aleem Khan said, “while creating Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam stated that this is a country for everyone, including Minorities. Just as Mosques and Churches must be equally respected. Our Prophet was sent as a mercy to the entire world.”

He acknowledged the contributions and sacrifices of minorities, particularly the Christian community, in education, healthcare, the judiciary and the armed forces. He said that every Pakistani is indebted to Christian brothers and sisters for their remarkable services to the country.

He appreciated the large turnout of citizens from his constituencies NA-117 and PP-119, stating that he is fulfilling the promises made during general elections and that his doors remain open 24/7 to resolve the issues of Christian brothers and sisters.

The event was attended by IPP Punjab President Rana Nazir Ahmed Khan, General Secretary Mian Khalid Mahmood, Information Secretary Syed Samsam Ali Bukhari, Punjab General Secretary & MPA Shoaib Siddiqui, Lahore President Malik Zaman Naseeb, Minority Wing President and former MPA Haroon Imran Gul, Punjab Vice President Mian Junaid Zulfqar, and members of the Women’s Wing including Tehseen Khakwani, Rubina Salhari, Dr. Jaweria Sehrawardi along with a large gathering of the Christian community and citizens.