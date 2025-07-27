Free surgical eye & medical camp successfully concluded with widespread appreciation

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):A two-day free surgical eye and medical camp organized by the National Press Club (NPC), Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital, Rawalpindi and Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) for the convenience of NPC’s members and their families concluded on Sunday with widespread appreciation and praising notes.

The camp offered free eye examinations, medicines, eyeglasses, laboratory services and laser (phaco) surgery for media workers suffering from white cataracts.

A mobile van equipped with modern medical instruments was also stationed on-site to enhance the facility’s reach.

According to the details, during the two-day eye surgical camp, a total of 1081 members and their families were provided with free eye consultation and checkups by experts.

Among them, 538 members received free spectacles and 836 were served with medicines.

25 attendees underwent laser operations using modern machines and were fitted with lenses.

Whereas, 32 availed lab facilities and 119 were referred to the hospital.

In addition to that a medical camp for hepatitis screening was also set up along with an eye camp, where 693 males, 252 females and 136 children went through hepatitis testing.

The members and their families thanked the NPC leadership, President Azhar Jatoi, Secretary Nayyer Ali, Finance Secretary Waqar Abbasi and others especially the President of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), Afzal Butt, for initiating and executing both camps.

Many attendees urged the continuation of such welfare initiatives in the future.

While addressing the occasion, President of Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital, Rehmat Khan, highlighted the increasing number of blindness cases in the country.

He also advised precautions for eyes and use of medicine where needed, focusing on regular eye checkups to avoid any related diseases.

Dr. Haider Wajid Abbasi and Dr. Iftikhar Burney from PIMA underlined causes, symptoms, precautions and medications regarding hepatitis B and C, saying this disease is caused by a virus transmitted through the blood. This virus attacks the liver and gradually disables it.

They also revealed that over thirty to thirty-five million people in the world were affected by hepatitis. A large number of whom lost their lives. Pakistan also ranked topmost in the position of patients suffering with Hepatitis B and C.

They highlighted PIMA’s ongoing efforts in public awareness, early diagnosis, training of medical personnel and nationwide prevention programs to combat the disease effectively.

The two-day free surgical eye camp was held from July 26 to 27, while the medical camp for hepatitis screening was set up on July 27.