ISLAMABAD, Oct 30 (APP):Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said free food and residential facilities Panah Gahs, pecuniary help to the poor during Corona lockdown, free treatment facilities to the deserving were leap forward towards establishing an Islamic welfare state on the pattern of Madina State.

Addressing in the 45th National Rehmat-ul-Lil-Aalamin (PBUH) Conference – organized by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony to pay homage to Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) as part of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal celebrations, he said the rights of deprived segment of society were protected in the Madina state.

The prime minister dines with the poor in Pahan Gahs, gives cash help to the people during lockdown and provides health cover to millions of people were laudable steps which will definitely help establishing a true Islamic welfare state.

He said only Pakistani mosques were remained open during last Ramazan-ul- Mubarak and Ulema and mosques followed the Covid guidelines in true letter and spirit. Ulema should disseminate information about Clean and Green Pakistan and communicable diseases.

The Minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan announced to observe Ishq-e-Rasool (SAWW) Week from Friday (Oct 30). The Prime Minister has taken various steps to prevent blasphemous attempts in the Western countries. Prophet Muhammad Sallallaho Alaihe Wa Salam Khatim-un-Nabiyeen was the mercy for all the worlds, not for human beings alone. The aim of the week was to express our deep love for Khatam-un-Nabiyeen and giving a message to the elements involved in blasphemy that our Ishq for Hazrat Muhammad Sallallaho Alaihe Wa Salam Khatim-un-Nabiyeen will ever strengthen.

During the entire week Mahafil-e-Na’at, Mahafil-e-Milad would be organized at division, district and tehsil level to pay tribute to the besides highlighting his Seerah and teachings. By this they would convey the entire world the message that our relation with our Holy Prophet (PBUH) was strengthening day by day, he said.

He vehemently condemned the attacks being made on the holy personalities of Islam in the European countries saying they have no realization and regard for the sentiments of Muslims.

Our respect for Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Sallallaho Alaihe Wa Salam, Khatim-un-Nabiyeen would increase against any blasphemous attempt in the world. The holy Prophet was a blessing for the whole universe.

Paigham-e-Pakistan narrative was the most important after constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan as it was signed by 5,000 Ulema belonging to all school of thoughts.

Lauding the sacrifices rendered by country’s security forces, he said armed forces have saved the country from becoming banana republic. Country’s Ulema and religious scholars would foil nefarious designs of enemies of the country.

Adviser on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam said the incumbent government has given a new direction to development by envisaging Clean and Green Program. The basis of this program is also the teachings of Khatam-un-Nabiyeen Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul said Islam advocates environmental protection and conservation of nature. Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) has asked Muslims not to waste water even they are sitting on the bank of the river for ablution.

She highlighted the challenges Pakistan has been facing because of climate change. She said Pakistan is the fifth most vulnerable country to climate change in the world.

Zartaj Gul said Prime Minister Imran Khan has launched various initiatives to protect environment such as Ten Billion Tree Tsunami, construction of five major dams and Clean and Green Pakistan initiative. She urged Ulema to play their role in spreading awareness about hazards of climate change in the country.

Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Tahir Ashrafi urged the United Nations to pass legislation for the sanctity of holy Prophets. Quoting Hadiths, Religious Scholars said planting trees and water conversation is Sunnah of the holy Prophet.

The main aim of the conference themed ‘Environmental Pollution and Our Responsibilities in Light of the Teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was to highlight soft image of Islam, disseminate teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) across the globe.

The people from all walks of life, including parliamentarians, ambassadors, Ulema, scholars, students of religious seminaries, universities, deans of universities and representatives of chambers of commerce and industry attended the conference.

The president distributed prizes among authors of winning books,Seerah Research papers and others in the first session while prime minister distributed prizes among the winning authors in the concluding session. In total prizes were distributed among 55 authors, who were selected after competitive process.

Prizes were awarded to authors in five categories such as Seerat, Na’at , Islamic books competition (for females only) and research papers on Seerat. Some 21 Seerat books authors were rewarded cash prizes. The authors of 91 Seerat papers were given cash prizes ranging from Rs 30,000 to Rs 100,000.

Three prizes worth Rs 100,000 Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000 were paid to the authors of best Seerat books in National, International and Regional Languages while one prize worth Rs 35,000 was reserved for books written in each regional language of Pakistan.

Likewise, three prizes worth Rs 50,000, Rs 40,000 and Rs 30,000 were paid to authors of Seerat books written for children in National language.

Three prizes worth Rs 75,000,Rs 50,000 and Rs 40,000 were paid to the authors of best books written on Seerat in foreign (English, Arabic) language.

Three prizes worth Rs 50,000, Rs 40,000 and Rs 35,000 were given to Na’at books written in National language. One prize worth Rs 35,000 were awarded to books containing Na’ats in regional languages of Pakistan.

Three prizes worth Rs 100,000, Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000 each were given to female scholars on writing best books on Seerat-un-Nabi, Naat-e-Rasool (PBUH) or on any General Islamic Topic in Urdu and English language.

Three prizes of Rs 30,000, Rs 25,000 and Rs 20,000 respectively were given to journals and magazines on publishing special Seerat or Na’at numbers.

Three prizes comprising Rs 35,000 and Rs 30,000 and Rs 25,000 Seerah Articles ( men,women) awarded while three prizes for Rs 25,000 Rs 20,000 and Rs 15,000 were awarded to best writers of Azad Kashmir, Gilgat-Biltastan and Islamabad capital territory.