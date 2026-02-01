Free medical camp in Chachro, Tharparkar serves over 5,700 beneficiaries

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Feb 01 (APP): The Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (OIC-COMSTECH), in collaboration with the University of Modern Sciences (UMS), Tando Muhammad Khan, successfully concluded a two-day Free Medical Camp in Chachro, Tharparkar, providing comprehensive healthcare services and humanitarian assistance to the local population of this remote region of Sindh.

The medical camp witnessed an overwhelming public response, with 2,162 patients treated on the first day and 3,550 patients on the second day, bringing the total number of beneficiaries to 5,712.

The strong turnout reflected the growing trust of the community and the success of this humanitarian initiative.

A team of specialist doctors from multiple disciplines, including ophthalmology (eye), ENT, dermatology (skin), cardiology, gastroenterology, gynaecology, general surgery, and general medicine, provided free medical consultations and treatment. Patients also benefited from on-the-spot diagnostic facilities, ensuring timely diagnosis and effective care. During the camp, two successful deliveries were conducted, underscoring the importance of maternal and child healthcare services in the region.

Alongside medical services, the organizers distributed mineral water, juices, clothes, shoes, and other essential items among patients and attendants, offering additional relief to underserved families.

The medical camp was organized by OIC-COMSTECH and the University of Modern Sciences, in collaboration with Gourmet Foods, the District Administration Tharparkar, and the District Health Department, Government of Sindh.

The initiative was undertaken under the visionary leadership of the Coordinator General OIC-COMSTECH, Islamabad, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary, who identified Chachro, Tharparkar, as a priority area to provide basic healthcare services and promote health awareness in one of the most undeserved parts of Sindh.

During the concluding session, COMSTECH officials handed over extra medicines to the Medical Superintendent of Civil Hospital, Chachro-Tharparkar, to support local healthcare facilities and ensure continuity of care after the camp.

Local community members and district officials appreciated the initiative, describing it as a vital step toward reducing healthcare disparities in remote areas.

The successful completion of the two-day medical camp reaffirmed COMSTECH’s commitment to humanitarian service and improving healthcare access for marginalized communities.