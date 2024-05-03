‘Free meal project in Capital’ primary schools linked to improve growth in children, encourage schooling’ : Secretary

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (APP):Secretary Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training Mohyuddin Wani Friday said the federal government

has launched an initiative to provide free lunch meals to primary students of government educational institutions in Islamabad, to improve the growth of children and to encourage schooling.

In the first phase about forty elementary schools are being provided healthy, quality, and hygienic free meals, he said while talking to a Private news channel.

He said that the collaboration of Allah Waley Trust and the government are providing lunches for the kids, adding, that free meals are being ensured for kids attending elementary schools under the Federal Directorate of Education’s supervision.

The latest acute malnutrition (AMN) analysis by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) has found that 2.14 million children in parts of Pakistan are suffering acute malnutrition, he mentioned.

The secretary highlighted the collaborative effort between the government and a trust supporting the provision of meals to school children.

He reiterated the importance of ensuring that every child has access to adequate nutrition to support their learning and development.

He also mentioned that the program would further expand to reach a broader demographic of students and address food insecurity among school-going children.

“This is the first step wherein food is being provided to primary school children, and soon it will be introduced in all Secondary schools across Islamabad”, he added.

Replying to a question, he said that this initiative aims to reduce stunting and malnutrition, while also improving enrollment and attendance rates.