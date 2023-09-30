France strongly condemns terrorist attacks in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Sep 30 (APP): France Embassy in Pakistan on Saturday strongly condemned the terrorist attacks on religious gatherings in Pakistan’s cities Mastung and Hangu.

The French embassy in Pakistan said, “We condole the innocent lives lost and wish for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of France in a statement said, “France utterly condemns the terrorist attacks that targeted religious processions in Pakistani provinces Baluchistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, killing more than 50 people and leaving dozens injured.”

France offers its condolences to the bereaved and its best wishes for a speedy recovery to those who were injured. It stands with the Pakistani people at this difficult time.