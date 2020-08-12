France-based Pakistani company launches cricket bat brand ‘Ambassador’

ISLAMABAD, Aug 12 (APP): A Pakistani sports goods company Euro King Sports based in France launched a new brand of cricket bat named ‘Ambassador’, in Paris on Wednesday.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Pakistan’s Charge d’Affaires M. Amjad Qazi said it would help popularize cricket in France as well as in mainland Europe.

He said Pakistani businesses would also gain a foothold in the European sports goods market, says a message received here.

He also appreciated the company for launching its own brand in a sport, which is most loved by the Pakistani people.

CEO of the company Amjad Sandhu said in addition to this professional cricket bat, his company had also introduced a tennis ball cricket bat.

He said this was the first cricket brand in mainland Europe made with Pakistan’s willow.

He said cricket was becoming increasingly popular in European countries like France, Austria, Germany, Italy, Spain, Holland and Belgium.

In France alone, there are around 35 cricket clubs registered with the Association Francaise de Cricket (French Cricket Association).

In addition to local players, immigrants from Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh are also members of these club teams.

The Pakistan Embassy France sponsors the most prestigious annual cricket tournament held in France called Jinnah Trophy.