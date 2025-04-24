Framework agreement on Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan rail project soon: Dar

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 24 (APP):Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday expressed the hope that the respective three countries would soon sign the framework agreement for Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (UAP) Railway Line Project.

The project was discussed during a telephonic discussion between Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Saidov Bakhtiyor Odilovich, according to a Foreign Office press release.

The deputy prime minister shared with him his recent discussions in Kabul regarding the project and hoped that the three countries would soon sign the framework agreement for this important regional connectivity project.

Both leaders also discussed strengthening bilateral relations, enhancing economic and trade connectivity, promoting people-to-people ties, and exchanged views on current regional and international issues.