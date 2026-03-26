FPRC marks International Women’s Day by honoring survivors of gender-based violence

ISLAMABAD, Mar 26 (APP): The Ministry of Human Rights’ Family Protection and Rehabilitation Centre (FPRC) for Women commemorated International Women’s Day 2026 with a special event dedicated to honoring survivors of gender-based violence, recognizing their courage, resilience, and determination to rebuild their lives.

Dr. Depang Leu, Country Representative of the World Health Organization (WHO), attended the ceremony as the Guest of Honor along with other distinguished participants. Addressing the gathering, he reaffirmed WHO’s commitment to ensuring equitable access to healthcare, protection, and justice for survivors. He also presented certificates to survivors in recognition of their strength and perseverance.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Saira Furqan, In-Charge of FPRC, highlighted key achievements of the centre, noting that the WHO-supported telemedicine clinic—linked with the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS)—has provided services to over 2,000 survivors in the past year. This includes 121 virtual consultations, significantly improving access to essential healthcare while maintaining confidentiality and privacy.

The event underscored the continued collaboration between WHO and the Ministry of Human Rights to strengthen survivor-centered services, enhance support mechanisms, and safeguard the rights and dignity of women across Pakistan.