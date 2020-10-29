FPRC continue to providing shelter, rehabilitation to victims

ISLAMABAD, Oct 29 (APP): Family Protection and Rehabilitation Centre for Women (FPRC) attached department of Ministry of Human Rights had provided shelter and free psychological counseling services to a number of registered cases including 850 victim, 1265 accommodated,121 reconciliation vocational.

FPRC also provided the training to 159 women informal education and counseling cases 23716 were addressed.

According to the data released by Ministry of Human Rights, the Center protects and promotes women rights through refuge,rehabilitation,and legal and medical.

Through trained and professional staff, the Shelter Home is committed to offering assistance to victims of violence round the clock, it stated.