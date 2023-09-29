Four soldiers embraced martyrdom, three TTP terrorists killed amid thwarting infiltration attempt along Pak-Afghan border

RAWALPINDI, Sep 29 (APP): Four soldiers of the Pakistan Army have embraced martyrdom while bravely thwarting an infiltration attempt of the terrorists near Zhob District of Balochistan Province along the international Pakistan-Afghanistan border and also killed three terrorists during the fire exchange.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations ISPR on Friday, September 28, at 1745 hours, the security forces had thwarted an attempt by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists to infiltrate from Afghanistan into Pakistan near Sambaza in Zhob District close to Pak-Afghan border.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Havildar Sattar, Lance Naik Sher Azam, Lance Naik Adnan and Sepoy Nadeem who fought valiantly and embraced shahadat (Shahadat).

During the fire exchange, three terrorists were killed and a few got injured.

“Security Forces of Pakistan will continue to thwart efforts of the enemies of peace and prosperity in the country,” the ISPR said.