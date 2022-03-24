Four soldiers embrace martyrdom thwarting terrorists’ infiltration attempt in N. Waziristan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, Mar 24 (APP):As many as four soldiers of Pakistan Army on Thursday embraced martyrdom while fighting gallantly to foil an infiltration attempt of a terrorists’ group from Afghanistan on the mid night of March 23 & 24 in Hassan Khel area of North Waziristan District.

The Inter Services Public Relations ISPR, in a news release, said due to the alertness and timely response of the Pakistan Army troops, the infiltration attempt was foiled.

It added that the fleeing terrorists retaliated with fire to the security forces’ vigilant strong response which was reciprocated in a befitting manner.

The terrorists having failed, fled away and as per intelligence reports, suffered heavy casualties, the ISPR said.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Lance Havaldar Wajahat Alam (age 34 years, resident of Ghizer, Gilgit Baltistan), Sepoy Sajjid lnayat (age 25 years, resident of Sheikhupura), Sepoy Maqbool Hayat (age 32 years, resident of Ghizer, Gilgit Baltistan), and Sepoy Sajjid Ali (age 22 years, resident of Skardu) who embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) while fighting bravely during intense exchange of fire.

The military’s combined media wing said, “Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve”.