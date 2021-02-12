Four soldiers embrace martyrdom thwarting terrorists attack on security post

RAWALPINDI, Feb 12 (APP): Four soldiers of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom amid thwarting terrorists’ fire raid on security forces post in Makeen area of South Waziristan late Thursday night.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a brief statement said the security troops responded promptly and killed four terrorists in response to the attack.

During exchange of fire four soldiers had embraced shahadat (martyrdom) including Lance Naik Imran Ali, Sepoy Atif Jahangir, Sepoy Anees ur Rehman and Sepoy Aziz.

It added that the area sanitisation from the terrorists was in progress.