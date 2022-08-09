Four soldiers embrace martyrdom in N.Waziristan suicide attack on military convoy

RAWALPINDI, Aug 09 (APP):Four soldiers of Pakistan Army on Tuesday embraced martyrdom in a suicide blast occurred on a military convoy in general area Mir Ali of North Waziristan District.

The martyred soldiers (Shuhada) were identified as Lance Naik Shahzaib (age 22 years, resident of Mansehra), Lance Naik Sajjad (age 26 years, resident of District Ghizer), Sepoy Umair (age 25 years, resident of Kohat) and Sepoy Khurram (age 30 years, resident Narowal), an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

It said the intelligence agencies have commenced investigations to find out the details regarding the suicide bomber and his handlers and facilitators.

“Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers will not go unpunished,” the ISPR said.