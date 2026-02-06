Four snatcher gang members put behind bars in ICT Police crackdown

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Feb 06 (APP): Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police arrested four members of a notorious snatcher gang, putting them behind bars for their involvement in multiple incidents of looting citizens in the federal capital.

A police spokesperson told APP on Friday that the arrests were made by the Phulgran police station team, which later recovered snatched and stolen motorcycles, valuables, and weapons along with ammunition from the possession of the accused.

The spokesperson said that the police team utilized technical surveillance and human intelligence to track and apprehend the gang members, who were wanted in several snatching and robbery cases.

Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects, while further investigation is underway to identify and arrest their remaining accomplices and recover additional stolen property.

Following the special directives of , Islamabad Police have launched a large-scale crackdown against criminal elements involved in snatching, robbery and other serious crimes across the federal capital.

The spokesperson said that due to these sustained operations, a noticeable decline has been recorded in major crime incidents in Islamabad.