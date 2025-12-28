Four Indian sponsored terrorists killed in Kalat District: ISPR

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Dec 28 (APP): Security forces killed four terrorists in an intelligence based operation (IBO) in Kalat District of Balochistan, on reported presence of terrorists. belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna al Hindustan.

“During the conduct of operation, own forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, and after an intense fire exchange, four Indian sponsored terrorists were sent to hell,” said a news release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.

“Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored terrorist found in the area. Relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country,” it further said.