Four high-profile absconders apprehended for serious crimes

ISLAMABAD, Oct 16 (APP): Islamabad Capital Police successfully detained four high-profile absconders involved in serious criminal activities, police said on Monday.

As per the directives of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, senior police officials were assigned specific tasks to ensure the apprehension of proclaimed offenders and absconders engaged in severe criminal activities.

In adherence to these orders, the police teams from Karachi Company, Golra, Noon, and Lohi Bher police stations collaborated to apprehend the four high-profile absconders associated with serious crimes.

The ICCPO, emphasized that the police were committed to eliminating crimes from the city, with strict actions planned for those involved in heinous crimes and illegal activities.

Ensuring the safety of citizens and their property remained the topmost priority for the Islamabad Capital Police, he emphasized.