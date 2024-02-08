Four ex-PMs, a President various party leaders contesting in general elections

ISLAMABAD, Feb 07 (APP): Four ex-prime ministers, a past president, notable figures, and diverse party leaders are vying in the forthcoming general elections in the country, set for Thursday.

Nawaz Sharif, the leader of the Pakistan Muslim League (N), along with party President Shehbaz Sharif, is contesting from Lahore. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party, is running from Lahore, Larkana, and Shahdadkot. Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the Chief of the Jamiat Ulema Islam (F), is participating from Dera Ismail Khan and Pashin.

According to the details, Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haque is participating in the elections from National Assembly Constituency NA-6 Lower Dir-I.

Former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, a leader of the Pakistan Muslim League (N), is contesting from NA-15 in Mansehra and NA-130 in Lahore.

Meanwhile, former Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, the President of the Pakistan Muslim League (N), is vying for seats in NA-123 in Lahore and NA-132 in Kasur.

Former Prime Minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani is running for the NA-148 seat in Multan, while former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari is contesting from National Assembly Constituency NA-207 in Shaheed Benazirabad.

Former Prime Minister and Speaker of the National Assembly, Raja Pervez Ashraf, is contesting from National Assembly Constituency NA-52 in Gujjar Khan. Abdul Aleem Khan, President of the Istehkam Pakistan Party, is running for NA-117 in Lahore, while Chairman Jahangir Khan Tarin is contesting from NA-149 in Multan and NA-154 in Lodhran.

Pir Sadruddin Shah Rashidi, Chief of the Muslim League Functional, is contesting from National Assembly Constituency NA-203 in Khairpur. Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, Chief of the Awami Muslim League, is running for NA-56. Chief of PTI parliamentarian Pervez Khattak, is contesting from NA-33 in Nowshera.

Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao is contesting from NA-24 in Charsadda, while former Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser is running for NA-19 in Swabi. Ejaz-ul-Haq, Chief of the Muslim League (Zia), is a candidate from NA-163 in Bahawalnagar. Shah Zain Bugti, Chief of the Jamhoori Watan Party, is contesting from NA-253. Additionally, Amil Wali Khan, the Provincial President of the Awami National Party, is a candidate from Charsadda II, NA-25.

Other notable candidates include Gauhar Ali Khan, contesting from NA-10 in Buner, former Governor and Chief Minister of KPK Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan from NA-16 in Abbottabad, PML-N KPK President Ameer Maqam running in NA-2 in Swat and NA-11 in Shangla, and former Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan standing for election in NA-53 and NA-54 in Rawalpindi.

Chaudhry Salik Hussain, a leader of the Muslim League (Q), is contesting from NA-64 in Gujarat. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, the Convener of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan, is running in NA-248 in Karachi Central. Akhtar Jan Mengal, the Chief of the Balochistan National Party (MENGAL), is a candidate for NA-256 in Khuzdar, NA-261 in Sohrab, and NA-264 in Quetta.

Mehmood Khan Achakzai, the chief of Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, is contesting from NA-263 in Quetta and NA-266 in Chaman. Liaquat Baloch, the Central Secretary General of Jamaat-e-Islami, is running in NA-128 in Lahore. Khawaja Muhammad Asif, a former Defense Minister, is a candidate for NA-71 in Sialkot. Marriyum Nawaz, a central leader of the Muslim League (N), is contesting from NA-119 in Lahore. Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, the Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami, is a candidate in NA-246, and NA-250. Saad Rizvi, the chief of Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan, is contesting from NA-50 in Attock.

