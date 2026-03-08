Four dacoits in handcuffs as ICT Police bust two robbery gangs

ISLAMABAD, Mar 08 (APP):Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police continued its crackdown against criminal elements and organised gangs, arresting four dacoits belonging to two robbery gangs involved in multiple street crime incidents.

An official told APP on Sunday that police teams of Sabzi Mandi and Phulgran police stations conducted separate operations and apprehended four members of two organised gangs involved in robbery and snatching incidents.

He said the police recovered four snatched motorcycles, cash and valuable mobile phones from the possession of the arrested accused.

The official said weapons along with ammunition used in the crimes were also recovered from the suspects.

During the initial investigation, the accused confessed to their involvement in multiple incidents of snatching motorcycles, cash and other valuables at gunpoint.

DIG Muhammad Jawad Tariq said all legal requirements would be fulfilled to ensure strict punishment for the arrested suspects.

He said indiscriminate action would continue against criminals depriving citizens of their valuable belongings.