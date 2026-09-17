Founders Group sweeps ICCI elections, wins all executive committee seats

ISLAMABAD, Sep 17 (APP):The Founders Group of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has secured a landslide victory in the chamber’s elections for 2026-28, winning all seats of the Executive Committee with a substantial majority.

Congratulating the successful candidates, ICCI President Sardar Tahir Mehmood, Senior Vice President Tahir Ayub and Vice President Mohammad Irfan Chaudhry termed the victory a strong expression of confidence by the business community., said a press release issued here Thursday.

They expressed the hope that the newly elected Executive Members would play an effective role in promoting and protecting the legitimate interests of the business community and would live up to the expectations of their voters.

Sheikh Tariq Sadiq, Chairman ICCI Founder Group, also congratulated the newly elected Executive Members and extended his best wishes for their tenure. He thanked the members of ICCI for exercising their right to vote and giving the Founder Group candidates a decisive mandate.

Former ICCI President and Secretary General of the United Business Group Zafar Bakhtawari said that the clean sweep of the Founders Group reflected the confidence of Islamabad’s business community in its leadership and its performance.

He said the election result carried a clear message that the business community expected the newly elected leadership to further strengthen its voice and representation.

Meanwhile, Chief Election Commissioner Omar Rafiq, along with Commission members Chaudhry Nadeem-ud-Din and Assad Aziz, has expressed gratitude to all the members for ensuring the peaceful conduct of the election.