34.4 C
Islamabad
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNationalFOSPAH upholds woman’s right to Jointly-Owned Properties after separation
National

FOSPAH upholds woman’s right to Jointly-Owned Properties after separation

7
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Apr 15 (APP):In a significant stride towards protecting women’s property rights, the Federal Ombudsperson for Protection Against Harassment at the Workplace (FOSPAH), Ms. Fauzia Viqar, has ordered the transfer of 50% property ownership to Ms. Maleeha Mehboob Haider, following her complaint against her former husband, Dr. Sheraz Ahmad Cheema.
Ms. Maleeha approached FOSPAH after her separation, seeking a fair division of four jointly-owned properties. Upon a thorough evaluation of the case and the value of the properties, the Federal Ombudsperson ruled in favor of Ms. Maleeha, awarding her an equal 50% share in accordance with the principles of justice and equity.
This case is a testament to FOSPAH’s unwavering commitment to upholding women’s rights, particularly in matters of property and post-marital justice, and sends a strong message of hope and empowerment to countless women facing similar challenges.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan