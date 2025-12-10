FOSPAH Issues Strong Directive to Yango Pakistan After Disturbing Harassment Allegations: Safety Systems Under Scrutiny

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 10 (APP): In a decisive move underscoring its zero-tolerance stance on workplace and commuter harassment, the Federal Ombudsperson Secretariat for Protection against Harassment (FOSPAH) has ordered Yango Pakistan to submit a statutory compliance report after serious allegations of sexual harassment surfaced against one of its drivers.

The complaint detailed alleged sexual advances, diversion from the designated route, and inappropriate conduct during a booked ride. FOSPAH emphasized that the gravity of the accusations warrants a full examination of Yango’s internal mechanisms for preventing and addressing harassment.

FOSPAH has directed Yango Pakistan to provide, within seven days, comprehensive proof of compliance with the Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act, 2010, including:

Evidence of a legally mandated Inquiry Committee (Section 3);

– Proof of display and dissemination of the official Code of Conduct (Section 11);

– Detailed internal protocols for addressing harassment complaints;

– All passenger-safety systems, such as driver vetting, route monitoring, in-app safety tools, and staff training mechanisms;

– A complete record of all harassment-related complaints from the past three years.

A FOSPAH spokesperson stated that ride-hailing companies “carry an elevated responsibility to ensure safe, dignified, and respectful travel environments — particularly for women who rely on these services daily.”

The Secretariat reaffirmed its commitment to holding digital mobility platforms accountable, noting that public safety cannot be compromised by procedural lapses or inadequate oversight.

FOSPAH encouraged citizens to report any harassment incidents immediately, assuring swift and lawful action.