FOSPAH hosts powerful art exhibition ‘Workplace Harassment — Breaking the Silence’

ISLAMABAD, Dec 01 (APP): The Federal Ombudsperson Secretariat for Protection Against Harassment (FOSPAH) on Monday held an art exhibition titled “Workplace Harassment — Breaking the Silence,” bringing together artists, students, professionals, and rights advocates from across the country to spark dialogue, encourage accountability, and promote safer workplaces in Pakistan.

The exhibition, themed “Workplace Harassment: Breaking the Silence”, showcased over 250 remarkable entries across three categories — Handmade Posters, Digital Art, and Short Videos — submitted by participants who used art as a bold medium to challenge stigma, amplify survivors’ voices, and call for systemic change. The entries were evaluated by a distinguished panel of judges, including Saba Zia, Noshaba Naz, and Sarah Rajper, whose expertise added immense value to the jury process.

Addressing the audience, the Honorable Federal Ombudsperson emphasized the critical role of public engagement in dismantling harmful norms that enable harassment. “Creating awareness is the first step,” she noted. “Through initiatives like this exhibition, we aim to break the silence—together.”

The event was honored by the presence of Federal Minister for Law & Justice, Azam Nazeer Tarar, who attended as the Chief Guest. In his remarks, he highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts to ensure safe and respectful workplaces, acknowledging that both strong legal frameworks and public engagement are essential for sustainable change. He appreciated FOSPAH’s continued initiatives aimed at strengthening protections and awareness nationwide.

The event brought together senior government officials, diplomats, civil society representatives, media personnel, and young artists. The presence of esteemed guests added prestige to the occasion, and their continued support underscores the collective commitment to advancing gender equality and workplace dignity.

FOSPAH remains committed to advancing its mandate by strengthening awareness, accessibility, and institutional mechanisms to eliminate workplace harassment.