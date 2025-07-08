FOSPAH demotes APNA Bank manager, imposes 2 lakh fine over sexual harassment

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (APP):The Federal Ombudsperson for Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace (FOSPAH),Fauzia Viqar, has penalized Tariq Raza, Area Manager at Apna Microfinance Bank Ltd, for sexually harassing a female subordinate, reaffirming the institution’s zero-tolerance policy on workplace harassment.

The decision came in response to a formal complaint filed by Saima Rashid, Assistant Vice President and Branch Manager, who reported receiving persistent sexually suggestive and unsolicited messages from the Area Manager over a span of 18 months. WhatsApp exchanges submitted as evidence revealed repeated emotional coercion and inappropriate conduct.

The inquiry determined that Tariq Raza’s actions created a hostile and intimidating work environment, clearly meeting the legal definition of sexual harassment under the Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act, 2010.

As a result, he has been demoted to a lower post for two years and fined Rs 200,000. Half of the amount will be paid directly to the complainant as compensation, while the remaining will be deposited into the government treasury.

FOSPAH emphasized that the ruling should serve as a precedent for accountability and institutional responsibility, urging all organizations to strengthen their internal grievance mechanisms and ensure women can report misconduct without fear.