FOSPAH Declares ‘No Bachelors’ Housing Bans Illegal, Unconstitutional

ISLAMABAD, Feb 04 (APP): In a landmark observation with nationwide implications, the Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace (FOSPAH) has declared that any policy or practice denying residential accommodation to bachelor men or women is illegal, discriminatory, and void ab initio, having no basis in Pakistan’s tenancy laws or constitutional framework.

The ruling arose from a complaint filed by Ms. Sana Humayun Khan, a working woman employed with a national media organization, who alleged sustained harassment, coercive conduct, and discriminatory pressure by the management of a private residential building in Islamabad. Despite residing peacefully with her sister and complying with tenancy terms, she was repeatedly targeted on the pretext that “bachelors cannot live here.”said in a Press release issued here on Wednesday.

FOSPAH took serious notice of allegations that electricity and water were disconnected as coercive measures to force eviction, and that informal, unwritten “policies” rooted in gender stereotypes were being enforced without lawful authority. While the individual grievance was resolved following assurances by the management, FOSPAH deemed it essential to address the systemic discrimination faced by working women and unmarried professionals across urban Pakistan.

In a strongly worded observation, FOSPAH held that marital status or gender-based bachelorhood is not a lawful ground to deny residence, warning that such practices violate fundamental principles of equality, dignity, and freedom of residence. The Forum emphasized that mobility is a necessity, not a privilege, particularly for women whose employment opportunities are concentrated in major cities.

Significantly, FOSPAH recognized that housing insecurity can directly impact women’s working lives, noting that discriminatory residential practices, when enforced through intimidation or misuse of authority, may fall within the scrutiny of the Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act, 2010.

In a strongly worded observation, the Forum held that:

“No tenancy agreement, housing regulation, or governing statute in Pakistan recognizes marital status or gender-based bachelorhood as a lawful ground to deny residence. Any such restriction, whether written or unwritten, is manifestly arbitrary, discriminatory, and void from its inception.”_

The observations have been directed to Federal and Provincial Authorities, Rent Controllers, Housing Regulators, Local Governments, and housing-sector stakeholders, calling for immediate policy alignment and compliance. Informal practices masquerading as “policy,” FOSPAH cautioned, cannot override constitutional guarantees.

Reiterating its commitment to a harassment-free, dignified, and inclusive Pakistan, FOSPAH affirmed that practices rooted in moral policing or gender stereotypes are incompatible with a modern, rights-based society. The Forum underscored that no woman should be forced to choose between her livelihood and her dignity.

While the complaint was disposed of as settled, the ruling is expected to have far-reaching implications for landlords, housing societies, property managers, and regulators nationwide.