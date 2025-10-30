FOSPAH brings together provincial stakeholders to strengthen Institutional response to harassment at workplaces

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 30 (APP): The Federal Ombudsperson for Protection Against Harassment (FOSPAH), Fauzia Viqar, chaired a high-level Provincial Stakeholders’ Dialogue in Peshawar today, uniting key voices from government, police, academia, bar councils, and civil society to accelerate a coordinated national response to workplace harassment and women’s rights, said in a Press Release issued here on Thursday.

The dialogue aimed to bridge the gap between federal and provincial enforcement mechanisms, enhance inter-agency coordination, and reinforce FOSPAH’s commitment to a safer, dignified, and inclusive work environment for all especially women and marginalized communities.

In her keynote address, Fauzia Viqar emphasized FOSPAH’s people-centered mandate, robust complaint-redressal system, and the growing trust of citizens nationwide.

Highlighting the Ombudsperson’s performance, she shared that in 2025 so far, FOSPAH received 1,303 complaints, disposed of 933, and maintained an impressive 71.6% disposal rate, underscoring the institution’s efficiency and credibility.

She reiterated that “harassment is not a women’s issue alone — it’s a national governance issue that demands collective action.”

Rubab Mehdi, KP Ombudsperson, spoke about the province’s progress and the challenges faced in outreach, awareness, and institutional support.

Representatives from the KP Police, Women Development Department, KPCSW, civil society, and bar associations echoed the need for survivor-friendly referral systems, police sensitization, and inclusion of transgender and minority communities in policy frameworks.

Prominent speakers included Rukhshanda Naz (Mera Ghar Noor Trust), Sumera Shams (Chairperson KPCSW), Akhtar Ali Khan (Frontier Law College), and Farzana Jan (Transgender Rights Activist).

The open session witnessed participation from UNHCR, Blue Veins, Da Hawwa Lur, and the Peshawar High Court Bar Association, among others, contributing valuable insights on legal reform, survivor support, and awareness strategies.

Concluding the dialogue, Fauzia Viqar reaffirmed FOSPAH’s resolve to institutionalize federal–provincial collaboration, establish structured referral mechanisms, and strengthen public trust in redressal systems. “Our shared mission is clear — to make every workplace in Pakistan safe, fair, and dignified,” she stated.