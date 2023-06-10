Formula for resolving Kashmir dispute unacceptable to Kashmiris not viable: Speakers

ISLAMABAD, Jun 10 (APP):The speakers at a discussion held on the social networking site “Twitter” have said that any formula for resolving the Kashmir dispute which was unacceptable to Kashmiris was not viable.

The discussion on Twitter space was organized by the Friends of Kashmir International and youth organization Global Youth Pakistan, a news release said.

The participants said the best solution to the Kashmir dispute lies in the resolutions passed by the United Nations. They said apart from the resolutions of the World Body, any formula or solution which is not accepted by Kashmiris cannot prove to be long-lasting.

The speakers said the struggle of Kashmiris for the right to self-determination is completely legitimate and just under the UN Charter, which India is trying its best to suppress on the basis of force. They said the former rulers had also presented many formulas for the solution of the Kashmir dispute, which ultimately did not yield any results.

The speakers said the so-called formulas have no status and are the cause of dividing Kashmiris. They added that Indian stubbornness was the main obstacle in resolving the long-pending conflict. India’s position is nothing but an aggressor which has suppressed the Kashmiris right to self-determination for more than seven decades.

They said Pakistan is a strong supporter and advocate of Kashmiris’ right to self-determination, adding the people of Kashmir only want a referendum to decide their future and Pakistan is raising their voice at every international forum.

The speakers further said that India had been trying hard to destabilize and weaken Pakistan but it had failed in its nefarious intentions and conspiracies. They said the recent Indian initiative of the G-20 meeting in the occupied territory has further exposed it at the global level and many countries, including China and Turkey, have boycotted the meeting and supported Pakistan’s position regarding Kashmir.

They said long-lasting peace and development in the region is not possible without settling the Kashmir dispute according to the UN resolutions and the will and intention of the Kashmiris.

Diplomat Mohammad Nafees Zakaria, British Shadow Minister Mohammad Afzal Khan, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Shah Ghulam Qadir, Chairperson, Friends of Kashmir Ghazala Habib Khan, Hurriyat leader Engineer Mushtaq Mehmood, analyst Waqar Ahmed Khan, anchor person Yasir Rehman and Murtaza Durrani, former advisor to Azad Kashmir government, and Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Abdul Hameed Lone were present in the talks.