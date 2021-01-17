Former State Minister Umar Ghumman to contest upcoming US Congressional elections

SIALKOT, Jan 17 (APP):Umar Ahmed Ghumman former Member of National Assembly of Pakistan from NA-112 and Federal Minister of State for Privatization and Investment, Chairman Board of Investment on Sunday announced to contest the upcoming US Congressional elections from the 8th District of Virginia.

In a press conference here at the Sambrial Press Club, Umar thanked his constituency in Sambrial, Sialkot and promised to always look after the interest of the poor and proud people of Pakistan.

He announced that the respect and vote of confidence gotten from his generational Village was poised to make history as the first Pakistan US Congressman as well as the first US Congressman to have been elected to two different parliaments of the world.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was his old friend and a former parliamentary colleague as well.

He said that Imran Khan’s stance on anti corruption was a justified and a very valid point. He said that he would do his utmost to serve both the 8th District of Virginia as well as the Muslim American Community.