LAHORE, Mar 02 (APP):Former member of the National Assembly Muhammad Irfan Daha, along with MNA Muhammad Khan Daha, called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, here on Sunday.

During the meeting different matters including country’s political situation came under discussion.

While, in a separate meeting, former MNA Sheikh Waseem along with MNA Saad Waseem also called on the prime minister.