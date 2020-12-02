Former Prime Minister Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali breathed his last after a brief illness here at the Armed Forces Institute of Institute of Cardiology & National Institute of Heart Diseases (AFIC-NIHD), hospital sources said. He was 76.

Born on January 1, 1944, Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali served as the 15th Prime Minister of Pakistan from 23 November 2002 – 26 June 2004.

He was the first prime minister from the province of Balochistan.