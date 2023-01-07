Former MNA’s demise grieved NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD, Jan 07 (APP):National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Saturday expressed his sorrow and deep grief over the sad demise of former member of National Assembly (MNA) Nawab Aman Ullah Khan.

In a condolence message to the family of the deceased, the speaker paid glowing tributes to the political and social services of former MNA Nawab Aman Ullah Khan.

“I’m extremely saddened by the demise of the revered MNA which is set to cause irreparable loss to his family,” he said.

He said the services of the deceased, a brave politician, would always be remembered. The void created by his demise can never be filled.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss.