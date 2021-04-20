Former IG Nasir Khan Durrani laid to rest

LAHORE, Apr 20 (APP):Former IG Nasir Khan Durrani, who died of coronavirus on Monday was laid to rest in the graveyard of Defence Phase-7 here on Tuesday with the state protocol.

Earlier, his funeral prayer was held at Police Training Centre Bedian Road, which was attended by Punjab Governor, IGP Punjab, Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar and other senior police officers.

CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar laid a floral wreath on the grave of Nasir Khan Durrani and offered fateh for the departed soul.

A contingent of police presented guard of honor to the grave of deceased police officer.

The CCPO Lahore paid homage to the services of former IG Nasir Khan Durrani and said that Nasir Durrani was a most honest, professional and kind hearted person.

The services of Nasir Durrani for his innovative reforms, creative approach and community based modern policing would be remembered forever, he added.

Nasir Khan Durrani served at a number of key posts of police services including Commandant PC, Additional