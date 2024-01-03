Former Finance Minister Sartaj Aziz passes away

ISLAMABAD, Jan 02 (APP):A veteran politician, renowned economist, former Finance Minister and a PML(N) leader Sartaj Aziz passed away on Tuesday. He was 94.

Ahsan Iqbal, former Minister for Planning and Development confirmed the death of Sartaj Aziz through a Social Media post on X (formerly Twitter).

“Mr Sartaj Aziz has passed away. He was a veteran of Pakistan movement & great asset for the nation. He will be missed very much. His services for the nation will always be remembered. I had honour of working with him very closely and will never forget his affection and guidance. May Allah Bless his soul and Grant patience to the family Ameen!” Ahsan Iqbal posted on X.

Sartaj Aziz, who got an economics degree from Punjab University and later studied public administration at Harvard Kennedy School, served in the federal government as a civil servant from 1952 to 1971.

Aziz also served in senior positions in the Food and Agriculture Organization and the International Fund for Agricultural Development from 1971 and 1984.

Later, Sartaj Aziz returned to Pakistan in 1984 and served as Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security until 1988 during the government of Muhammad Khan Junejo.

He was elected to the Senate of Pakistan in 1988 and re-elected in 1993 from PML-N, and served in both Nawaz Sharif governments, first as the Minister of Finance from August 1990 to June 1993 and Minister of Foreign Affairs from August 1998 to October 1999.

Sartaj Aziz, who also participated in the Pakistan Movement, was decorated with Tamgha-e-Pakistan and Sitara-e-Khidmat awards in 1959 and 1967, respectively.