Forest lands were grabbed in past, says CM during Changa Manga visit

LAHORE, Jan 30 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that new generation will be given a clean and green Pakistan by planting maximum trees.

While paying a surprise visit to Changa Manga on Saturday, he said that Changa Manga was badly ignored by the former rulers.

The CM said that the timber mafia had political support in the past and precious forest lands were grabbed. The government has taken indiscriminate action against the qabza mafia in Changa Manga, he added.

New saplings have been planted in Changa Manga, as tree plantation was a national, social and religious obligation. He termed the 150-year-old artificial forest of Changa Manga a botanical heritage. The Changa Manga was not merely a reserve of trees but also a source of flourishing wildlife. He stressed that citizens should actively participate in the tree-plantation campaign. Earlier, the chief minister planted a sapling at Changa Manga.